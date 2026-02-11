10 Perfect Netflix Miniseries You Can Binge In One Day

So, here you are, likely ambushed by the blessing-slash-curse that is the unexpected day off. Whether you've been hit by a nasty case of the flu, trapped inside by the snow, left stranded at home after a flight cancellation, or have completely lost track of company holidays, you're finding yourself with nothing to do and/or not enough time to find someone to do it with. What better way to spend this moment than by knocking something off your overlong watch-list?

Fortunately, for Netflix subscribers, the streaming platform doesn't just have some of the best miniseries ever produced on offer. Rather, there are at least 10 full miniseries in the streamer's library that can be watched in their entirety before you have to drag yourself back to the office. (After all, who wants to end their day off by adding the last half of a new TV show to the list of things they have to catch up on after work?) What we've compiled below is a list of our favorites, ordered by how long it'll take you to finish every episode.

Interested in shutting yourself in and burning a little bit of the midnight oil for an entrancing, six-hour horror yarn? Do you have an afternoon to witness crime dramas inspired by true stories? Or are you looking for a thrilling docuseries that has a total runtime comparable to a single feature film? However you want to spend your day, /Film has the perfect Netflix binge-watch waiting for you just a few scrolls away.