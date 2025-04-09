Adolescence Season 2 Could Happen At Netflix As Talks Begin With Series Creators

Netflix's new series "Adolescence" took the streaming scene by storm in March when the four-episode series struck all sorts of emotional chords for its realistic and tragic story about an average 13-year-old boy accused of committing a violent crime against a female classmate after some high school controversy involving the manosphere. Not only did the show land in Netflix's top charts, but we at /Film also consider it one of the best Netflix originals ever made.

Advertisement

Though the story of "Adolescence" seems like one that would be contained to a limited series, it should come as no surprise that the success of the show has led to Brad Pitt's Plan B Entertainment, which produced the series with Warp Films, engaging in discussions with Netflix about how to make a second season come together.

Deadline has the news straight from Plan B co-presidents Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, who said they've been talking with director Philip Barantini about the "next iteration" of the show. However, the discussions don't seem to involve series co-creator and co-star Stephen Graham just yet, though Gardner did note that they hope he and writer Jack Thorne will re-team with them on the project.

Advertisement

But with such a contained story that feels like it's mostly resolved by the end of the show's four-episode run, what would a second season of "Adolescence" look like? Speaking to Deadline, Gardner said that a second season of "Adolescence" would "widen the aperture, stay true to its DNA, [and] not be repetitive." However, she wasn't willing to reveal any more than that. Though, if we're guessing, it sounds like "Adolescence" would likely become an anthology series with a whole new story and cast.