Why The Alleged Real Life Baby Reindeer Stalker Is Suing Netflix For $170 Million

Richard Gadd's smash-hit series "Baby Reindeer" is exactly the kind of story that thrives on Netflix. Based on true events that happened to Gadd, the seven-episode drama has been one of the streamer's most discussed original offerings since its debut in April of 2024. Gadd plays a fictionalized version of himself, an aspiring comedian named Donny Dunn who is already failing to address his previous traumas when he meets a woman named Martha (Jessica Gunning), who proceeds to stalk him and the people close to him. "Baby Reindeer" is an adaptation of Gadd's award-winning one-man play that he performed at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2019, so it's not like this information or the way he, as a survivor, has elected to discuss it is new.

However, bringing the show to Netflix understandably put his story in front of the largest audience possible, and online sleuths who couldn't just respect the boundaries Gadd established with "Baby Reindeer," which involved using fake names and changing character behavior to distance the show from the real people who inspired it, seemingly tracked down Gadd's alleged stalker. Netflix did not use her name and Gadd did not ever once claim that the character of Martha was an exact portrayal of his stalker — merely inspired by her. Alas, a woman claiming "Baby Reindeer" is about her is now suing Netflix for at least $170 million (per Variety).

In all of my coverage of the show and its aftermath, I've avoided using the woman's name so as to not exploit her in the same way I personally feel those who keep putting her on talk shows have done. Unfortunately, with a legal document filed, her actual name will need to be used now.