12 Historical Miniseries You Need To Watch

Period dramas on the big screen can deliver a variety of compelling stories, but to fully immerse yourself in the world of the past, sometimes a miniseries is exactly what you need, giving the story plenty of time to breathe. At the same time, they're not going to overstay their welcome either — they're like the Goldilocks of narrative fiction, not too lengthy, not too short.

Long considered a mainstay of prestige television, the advent of streaming services have made historical miniseries more accessible than ever. Whether they're immersive World War II dramas, stories of medieval England, or explorations of more modern periods, each of the shows on this list is capable of entertaining and educating in equal measure. So if you're looking to get swept away by lavish sets, gorgeous costumes, and old-timey drama, you've come to the right place.

Here are the best historical miniseries you have to watch.