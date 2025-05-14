15 Best War TV Shows Of All Time, Ranked

Television shows thrive on high drama, and there's pretty much nothing more high drama than an actual war. From medieval clashes to modern infantry showdowns, these conflicts have been a popular topic of on-screen narratives for decades. Sometimes, these shows reflect the sacrifice of previous generations (especially if there are producers whose names happen to be Tom Hanks or Steven Spielberg, who are classic American dads when it comes to nerding out over World War II). But often, they — like many of the greatest war films of all time — serve to highlight the horrors and futility of war.

Advertisement

Either way, these war series don't scrimp on the emotional side of things, not just focusing on actual battle sequences (although we often get plenty of that), but the more intimate ramifications of individuals whose countries are at war. And although the majority of these popular series are, naturally, dramas with a heavy action leaning, there are also a surprising number of sitcoms about war, which frequently use gallows humor or surreal comedy to showcase the inherent absurdity of these conflicts. Prepare to brush up on your military history — these are the best war shows of all time.