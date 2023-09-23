A Beloved Steven Spielberg HBO Miniseries Brings War To Netflix's Top Charts

It's been 22 years since "Band of Brothers" captivated television audiences with its gripping 10-episode tale of a United States paratrooper company's daring, civilization-saving exploits in the European Theater of World War II. And according to its placement on Netflix's top charts, it is as relevant and watchable as ever.

Whether the streamer's subscribers are revisiting the classic miniseries or discovering it for the first time, it's encouraging to know that people are still moved by the heroism of the young soldiers who put their lives on the line to turn back Adolf Hitler's genocidal grab for world domination — especially as we watch the American Republican party and the country's law enforcement get overrun by the types of white supremacists who contributed to the rise of the Third Reich. We live in perilous times, so it's important to remember how many brave individuals fought and died to eliminate the threat that faces us today.

It's also a reminder of just how freaking good "Band of Brothers" was. It was a tremendously well-crafted show that made brilliant use of its B-list cast — which is not a knock on the actors, but an acknowledgment that A-listers rarely deigned to appear on a television series back in the day. Of course people are watching it, again or for the first time.

Why should you watch it? If you're not sold on the above description, let me give you a whole host of reasons to dive in.