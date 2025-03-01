The 15 Best World War II Movies Of All Time, Ranked

Since World War II began, it's been a prime subject for the film industry to mine. During the war, we were treated to endless propaganda films, designed to rally both the troops and the folks back on the home front, reassuring them that victory was in sight (even when at that time it was seriously in doubt). Since then, World War II movies have romanticized the conflict, shown the gritty truth of combat, and attempted to depict under-explored perspectives.

During the Vietnam War, World War II films even offered a prime opportunity to speak critically about the conflict during a political climate that was anything but receptive to criticism. (Notably, most of the anti-war films actually about Vietnam came out after the war had already ended.) Whether they were made during the war or decades later, however, World War II films run across a spectrum of different genres, from out-and-out action to heartbreaking drama, romance, and even comedy.

Here are some of the very best World War II movies.