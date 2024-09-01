The Only Main Actors Still Alive From 1967's The Dirty Dozen

New Jersey-born actor Stuart Cooper played Roscoe Lever, the fifth member of "The Dirty Dozen," in the 1967 film. After the film's release, he appeared in a limited number of on-screen roles – he has just five more credits to his name post-"Dirty Dozen" – but he also went on to gain success as a director, producer, and writer.

Cooper's other acting roles include guest stints on three shows in the '60s, as well as roles in two movies. The first, "I'll Never Forget What's'isname," was a very of its time British dramedy branded as being "For the adults among us!" The film starred Orson Welles and Oliver Reed, and according to "Censorship: A World Encyclopedia," it was one of a handful of films that was denied a Production Code Administration seal of approval in the late '60s, leading to the creation of the MPAA. The second film, "Subterfuge," starred Joan Collins and Gene Barry.

As a director, Cooper has made well over a dozen feature-length films and counting, including several TV movies. His 1975 war movie "Overlord" won the Golden Bear at the Berlin Film Festival, as did his previous film, "Little Malcolm and His Struggle Against the Eunuchs." Meanwhile, his short film "A Test of Violence" earned several festival accolades and was even nominated for a BAFTA. (He also wrote both "Overlord" and "A Test of Violence.") In addition, Cooper has directed TV episodes, written other projects, and produced films like "Bloodhounds" and "The Hunted." He currently seems to have several directorial efforts in the works.