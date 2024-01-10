David Ayer Says His Remake Of The Dirty Dozen Is Still A Moving Target

Robert Aldrich's "The Dirty Dozen" is the daddiest of dad movies. A box office smash upon its theatrical release in 1967, it was the proto-"men-on-a-mission" movie. Lee Marvin stars as a World War II U.S. Army major ordered to lead a pack of disposable military prisoners on a suicide mission to slaughter numerous high-ranking Nazi officers. The film brought together some of the most macho men on the planet to play the (not entirely) doomed soldiers: Charles Bronson, George Kennedy, Telly Savalas, and, of course, recently retired Cleveland Browns running back Jim Brown (the producers tried to recruit John Wayne, but he found the material amoral). It was a testosterone-fueled must-see that inspired three made-for-TV sequels and a load of imitators (including Enzo G. Castellari's "The Inglorious Bastards" and Quentin Tarantino's endearingly misspelled "Inglourious Basterds").

It's been homaged and ripped off so many times over the last 57 years that a straight-up remake would hardly be sacrilege. In fact, given that the title still carries a charge for Baby Boomers and their Gen X offspring, failing to capitalize on the brand name would be an irresponsible missed opportunity for today's IP-obsessed studio executives.

So why hasn't David Ayer's remake, which went into development at Warner Bros in 2019, moved forward over the last five years? According to the writer-director, the project is still very much in play.