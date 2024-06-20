An Unexpected Swap In The Dirty Dozen Led To Donald Sutherland's M*A*S*H Role

In Robert Aldrich's 1967 World War II film "The Dirty Dozen," an ambitious army Major named John Reisman (Lee Marvin) is tasked with assembling 12 American soldiers who have all been thrown in military prison for their insubordination and tendencies toward violence. His job is to whip them into shape, as he intends to send them on a particularly dangerous mission: infiltrating a Nazi stronghold. It's easily one of the manliest films ever made, something Aldrich was good at; he also directed "Kiss Me Deadly," "The Longest Yard," and "The Flight of the Phoenix." It's a testament to Aldrich's talent that he also made famously femme films like "Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?," and "Hush... Hush, Sweet Charlotte."

The second member of the Dirty Dozen was a character named Vernon L. Pinkley, played by the late, great Donald Sutherland. There is a scene wherein Reisman asks Pinkley — at the last second — to pose as a visiting General, and that he walk up and down past a line of soldiers, behaving in a General-like fashion. ("Walk slow, look dumb, and act stupid.") Pinkley is reluctant at first, but quickly adapts to feigning arrogance. He even begins making jokes, much to Reisman's consternation.

Speaking to The Guardian in 2005, Sutherland revealed that Pinkley wasn't supposed to be the character to pose as a general. In the film's script, the false general was to be played by Clint Walker, the first of the Dirty Dozen. When Walker refused, Aldrich more or less drafted Sutherland to do it instead. Evidently, his performance in that one scene caught the attention of an on-looking producer — one who would, only a few years later, cast Sutherland in "M*A*S*H," his big breakout role.