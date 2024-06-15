Fox's Attempt To Recruit Akira Kurosawa Ended In Tragedy

The 1970 war epic "Tora! Tora! Tora!" takes place from August 1939 to December 1941, dramatizing the wartime events that led up to the attack on Pearl Harbor. The film alternately follows the American and the Japanese military during the same 29-month period, with the American sequences directed by Richard Fleischer and the Japanese sequences directed by Kinji Fukusaku (of "Battle Royale" fame) and Toshiro Masuda. 20th Century Fox ultra-producer Darryl F. Zanuck conceived of the project, as he wanted to give a proper telling of both sides of Pearl Harbor while also wanting to partially exonerate the American military (which had previously been blamed for its inability to prevent the attack).

Planning and shooting "Tora!" took an amazingly long amount of time. Pre-production wrangling lasted about three years, with principal photography taking an entire eight months. To make sure the Japanese segments would be handled by a master, Fox hired Akira Kurosawa to co-direct.

Kurosawa, however, was no director-for-hire. He was accustomed to shooting on his own schedules and with his own budgets and usual collaborators. In 1965, Kurosawa had a huge success with "Red Beard," but was already established as one of his generation's best filmmakers with films like "Rashomon," "Seven Samurai," "Ikiru," "Throne of Blood," "Yojimbo," and a large fistful of other stone-cold classics.

Working with Fox was terribly difficult. There were a lot of communication and budgeting issues that Kurosawa hated. What's more, the filmmaker wound up going through a well-documented emotional crisis that led to a deep, years-long depression that took many years for him to emerge from. Scott Eyman's book "20th Century-Fox Darryl F. Zanuck and the Creation of the Modern Film Studio" tells the story of how Kurosawa was hired and how he eventually left the project.