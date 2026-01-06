When it comes to swaggering tough guys on film, it's hard to compare to the original "Road House" or its 2024 remake. Whether it's Patrick Swayze's perfectly coiffed James Dalton in the 1989 classic or immaculately sculpted Elwood Dalton (Jake Gyllenhaal) in the remake, audiences have been entertained by the hard-hitting bouncer. Of course, cinematic machismo isn't limited to various iterations of "Road House" and their depictions of fighters cleaning up small towns. In a sense, "Road House" is a modern retread of a Western, with a stoic, no-nonsense protagonist coming in to save a community from a cruel overlord.

With that distinction in mind, there is no shortage of hyper-masculine heroes that evoke either of the Daltons in their own quests for justice, including plenty of protagonists who are just as effective at solving their problems with their fists (or other weapons in their arsenal) as their words. Here are the 15 best movies like "Road House" to watch and keep those testosterone-fueled thrills coming.