Why Sylvester Stallone Regrets A Cult Classic Action Thriller

Rarely has a decade been as closely tied to a film genre in pop culture as the 1980s are to ridiculous action movies. The era of Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and others of their stripe certainly blend well into the '90s, but the '80s is where the big, beefy, sweaty, machine-gun-toting hero became a staple of cinema. Of course, as with any genre, there were better and worse attempts at hitting the mark with this particular brand of action film. Titles like "The Terminator" and "First Blood" gave credibility to their respective muscular stars, eschewing the camp and absurdity for high-concept sci-fi and gritty political character drama, respectively. But then there were the less artistically sophisticated films — features like Schwarzenegger's "Commando" and Stallone's "Cobra," which came out back-to-back in 1985 and 1986.

"Cobra," specifically, has become something of a cult classic, in large part because of its cartoonish protagonist. In the film, Stallone plays Lieutenant Marion "Cobra" Cobretti, a member of the Los Angeles Police Department who wears aviators, chews matchsticks, drives a gorgeous 1950 Mercury Eight, and cuts leftover pizza with scissors. The movie is more "Dirty Harry" than "Rambo," and according to Stallone, it's one he doesn't look back on too fondly.

"'Cobra' to me, was half-baked," Stallone admitted during a talkback at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival (via JoBlo). "I could have done better, but I wasn't concentrating enough."