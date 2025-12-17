James Cameron Claims He Secretly Wrote A '90s Action Classic And Never Got Credit

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

James Cameron is a filmmaker who needs no introduction. From directing some of the greatest sequels of all-time in the form of "Aliens" and "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" to helming literally the biggest movie ever in "Avatar," his accomplishments are many. And yet, somehow, some of his achievements may be a little under-reported. Indeed, if Cameron is to be believed, he actually wrote the beloved 1991 action flick "Point Break," which helped enshrine Keanu Reeves as an action star and gave Patrick Swayze one of his defining on-screen roles.

"Point Break" picks up after a string of bizarre bank robberies in California, with the perpetrators donning masks of various former U.S. presidents. Federal agent Johnny Utah (Reeves) then infiltrates the suspected gang of surfers, which is led by the charismatic Bodhi (Swayze). However, Utah also falls for a female surfer, Tyler (Lori Petty), who is close to the gang, complicating matters.

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow back when she and Cameron were still married, "Point Break" was a sizable hit and has gone on to become a true classic of its genre. It also got a remake in 2015, though the less said about that the better. A "Point Break" TV series has also been in the works for several years, but Bigelow's original film is, in the eyes of many, untouchable. Evidently, Cameron is also owed some thanks for that.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter to promote the release of his mega-budget blockbuster "Avatar: Fire and Ash," Cameron stated that he the one who really wrote "Point Break." Though the film's script is credited to W. Peter Iliff, Cameron claimed it was secretly his handiwork. "I wrote 'Point Break.' I flat out got stiffed by the Writers Guild [of America] on that. It was bulls**t," as he put it.