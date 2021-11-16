The Writer Of Point Break Has Written A Sequel Series About Johnny Utah's Daughter

In the new podcast episode, Iliff explains that he's written a about Utah's daughter, an Olympic snowboarder who blows out her knee and leads her down a path of extremes involving fast cars, painkillers, and addiction. Years later, she's sober and joins the FBI. I'll let Iliff explain from here:

"Johnny Utah has been missing. His body's not been found. He's [been reported] dead for years. There's a mystery around where he is, and you're going to find out – he's not dead. There's a bigger story that evolves around that, while she gets involved in this eco-terrorist movement, which of course is now a big thing. There are two sides to the movement. There are those who are trying to get corporations to do the right thing to save our planet. And there are those who'll put a gun in their hand and maybe rob a bank to fund their more violent approach. The FBI is after these people. She's sent to go deep undercover with this group and it's the same [question as in 'Point Break']: which side of the badge are you on?"

The writer also explained that this movie's equivalent of Patrick Swayze's Bodhi, the bank-robbing guru who lured Johnny Utah to the dark side with his sheer charisma and sexual energy, is a solo mountain climber named Cyprus. Having that role be played by a member of the opposite sex radically changes the dynamic between those archetypal characters, and since the homoerotic energy of "Point Break" is essential to why it works so well, I'm not sure that switching things up will play quite as well.

There's also a big twist that's built into the story, but you'll have to listen to the episode to get that detail.