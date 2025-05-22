Brad Pitt And Quentin Tarantino Had A Perfect Step Brothers Moment While Developing Cliff Booth
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It's his most recent film, so it's tough to truly say how history will ultimately judge it, but it's safe to say that 2019's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" is looked upon very favorably in Quentin Tarantion's filmography. As his second collaboration with Brad Pitt following his 2009 war masterpiece "Inglourious Basterds," it was a major success that ultimately netted the star a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his work as stuntman Cliff Booth.
Tarantino has now given author Jay Glennie access to write books about the making of many of his films. It all begins with "The Making of Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," which hits shelves on November 11 from Insight Editions. In an excerpt from the book published by Deadline, it's revealed that Tarantino and Pitt had similar ideas when it came to crafting the character of Cliff Booth. They found out about their mind meld in a "did we just become best friends?" moment that feels like it was ripped directly from Adam McKay's comedy classic "Step Brothers."
As the book explains, as Pitt was preparing to play Cliff, he called Tarantino. "Q, could I come over to the house, you know, shoot the s*** and chat over a few things?" he asked the director. "No problem, get your ass over dude!" Tarantino said in response. That's when the kismet moment unfolded.
"Okay, I had guy and I think he is a kinda jumping off point as to who Cliff could be," Pitt said to Tarantino upon arrival. "Okay, who do you have, Brad?" the filmmaker asked. Pitt then pulled out a DVD of the 1971 Western "Billy Jack." That's when things got interesting. Tarantino then revealed he had that exact movie ready to play for Pitt at his home:
"Brad, I have a 35 mm print of Billy Jack threaded up in the projector ready to show you tonight."
"I had absolutely no idea Quentin was thinking of Billy Jack and there I am standing with it in my hand, on DVD," Pitt marveled.
There's a reason why Quentin Tarantino and Brad Pitt work well together
For those who may not be familiar, "Billy Jack" was largely the work of actor/director Tom Laughlin, who originated the character several years earlier in 1967's "The Born Losers." It was a messy production but a passion project for Laughlin, one that eventually became a sizable hit for Warner Bros. after the studio stepped in to distribute after Fox pulled out.
The film centers on the titular Billy Jack, a half-Indian, ex-Green Beret Vietnam vet. He returns to live in solitude on an Arizona Indian reservation. Despite wanting to live a quiet and peaceful life, he's forced to step in as tensions flare between a school for troubled youth and locals in the nearby town. It received two sequels, "The Trial of Billy Jack" and "Billy Jack Goes to Washington." At one point, Mark Wahlberg was eyed to star in a "Billy Jack" remake, but it never came to fruition.
Given the character's hard edge, it's not hard to see why Tarantino and Pitt thought of him when it came to crafting Cliff Booth. The late, legendary stuntman Gene LeBell was also used as a partial inspiration for the character. It's just fascinating the two were of the same mind without ever having discussed it.
Meanwhile, Pitt is getting ready to suit up as Cliff Booth once again, as David Fincher ("Seven," "Fight Club") is set to direct a sequel/spin-off centered on that character for Netflix. Pitt is due to reprise his role in what has been described as "the further adventures of Cliff Booth." No word yet on a release date, but Tarantino wrote the screenplay.
You can pre-order "The Making of Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" from Amazon.