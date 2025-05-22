Brad Pitt And Quentin Tarantino Had A Perfect Step Brothers Moment While Developing Cliff Booth

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's his most recent film, so it's tough to truly say how history will ultimately judge it, but it's safe to say that 2019's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" is looked upon very favorably in Quentin Tarantion's filmography. As his second collaboration with Brad Pitt following his 2009 war masterpiece "Inglourious Basterds," it was a major success that ultimately netted the star a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his work as stuntman Cliff Booth.

Advertisement

Tarantino has now given author Jay Glennie access to write books about the making of many of his films. It all begins with "The Making of Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," which hits shelves on November 11 from Insight Editions. In an excerpt from the book published by Deadline, it's revealed that Tarantino and Pitt had similar ideas when it came to crafting the character of Cliff Booth. They found out about their mind meld in a "did we just become best friends?" moment that feels like it was ripped directly from Adam McKay's comedy classic "Step Brothers."

As the book explains, as Pitt was preparing to play Cliff, he called Tarantino. "Q, could I come over to the house, you know, shoot the s*** and chat over a few things?" he asked the director. "No problem, get your ass over dude!" Tarantino said in response. That's when the kismet moment unfolded.

Advertisement

"Okay, I had guy and I think he is a kinda jumping off point as to who Cliff could be," Pitt said to Tarantino upon arrival. "Okay, who do you have, Brad?" the filmmaker asked. Pitt then pulled out a DVD of the 1971 Western "Billy Jack." That's when things got interesting. Tarantino then revealed he had that exact movie ready to play for Pitt at his home:

"Brad, I have a 35 mm print of Billy Jack threaded up in the projector ready to show you tonight."

"I had absolutely no idea Quentin was thinking of Billy Jack and there I am standing with it in my hand, on DVD," Pitt marveled.