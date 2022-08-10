The Legendary Stuntman Who Inspired Brad Pitt's Cliff Booth Has Passed Away

LeBell was the president of the National Wrestling Alliance's Hollywood, California arm, and competed in matches until 1981. His patented "LeBell Lock" is still in use to this day. (As LeBell explained to the WWE Network, "It's a necklock. If you hook the arm and go in deep, you got a shoulder-lock and an elbow-lock. It's a hell of a thing.") Meanwhile, between 1962 and 2012, LeBell was a familiar and, in time, worshipped presence as a stuntman on film and television sets. He met Bruce Lee during the television run of "The Green Hornet," and the two traded ideas on grappling and Lee's revolutionary Jeet Kune Do discipline.

Several decades later, he also encountered Steven Seagal, who rose to unlikely movie stardom thanks in no small part to being erstwhile-power-broker Mike Ovitz's personal Aikido trainer. And here is where LeBell's legend takes on schadenfreudic proportions.

What is not up for dispute is this: On the set of "Out for Justice," Seagal, a confident man with a penchant for popping off, asserted that he could not be choked out due to his superior martial artistry. LeBell, who was working as a stunt coordinator on the film, asked Seagal if he'd like to demonstrate this unchokeable gift. Seagal took him up on the offer ... and here's where accounts get conflicted. According to LeBell, he put the movie star to sleep, and, in doing so, caused him to make an excremental mess in his trousers.