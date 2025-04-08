First Details Emerge About Brad Pitt's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Sequel For Netflix

We have some fresh details regarding the upcoming "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" sequel that is currently being put together by Netflix. For those who may have missed it, yes, we are apparently getting a follow-up to director Quentin Tarantino's Oscar-winning 2019 smash hit. Brad Pitt is returning as Cliff Booth, with David Fincher ("Seven," "The Killer") on board to direct, working from a script by Tarantino. While we don't have a plot synopsis or anything like that, we do have some sense of what the movie is going to be now.

During a recent episode of the "Big Picture" podcast, hosts Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins discussed the surprise sequel and shared what they've learned about the project. Fennessey revealed that it's actually probably best to not think of the film as a sequel. Rather, it's more akin to the "further adventures of Cliff Booth." Here's what he had to say about it:

"This probably should not be thought of as a sequel. This should be thought of more of a follow-up that's connected to but not the same as — the example that was cited to me was, think about how 'A Big Sleep,' the Raymond Chandler adaptation starring Humphrey Bogart, is in the same world as 'Farewell, My Lovely,' the 1975 Robert Mitchum movie, but it's [a] different actor, different directors, different time in the storyline. They are different, they are not really sequels, they are the further adventures of [Cliff]."

"The only other important information I have learned, that I think is confirmed, is that the movie takes place in 1977, which is roughly eight years after 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' so a different time in Cliff's life," the host added. For context, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" took place across three days in 1969. As such, we'll be pretty far removed from those events.