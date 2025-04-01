David Fincher Is Directing A Brad Pitt-Led Quentin Tarantino Sequel For Netflix

Yes, that headline may make you want to check your calendar, and yes, I can confirm that at the time of publishing, it is indeed April 1. However, I can also confirm that this news, unlikely as it may sound, is very real. According to The Playlist, it seems that a sequel to Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" starring Brad Pitt as stuntman (and Manson Family nemesis) Cliff Booth is being set up at Netflix. What's more, although the script for the film (which as of yet is untitled) is written by Tarantino, the movie will be directed by someone else. Not just any someone, however, but a man by the name of David Fincher.

Advertisement

We here at /Film eagerly chronicled the saga of Tarantino's post-"Hollywood" plans as it seemed that he was just around the corner from announcing the project which came to be known as "The Movie Critic" as his 10th and (according to his self-imposed 10-movie limit) final film. That project initially seemed to be reuniting Tarantino with Pitt as director and actor, something that wasn't too surprising given the two having worked together several times in the past. Yet, upon the news of Tarantino abandoning the film, it was revealed that the script may have had some direct ties to "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," and Pitt would be playing Cliff Booth once again.

This latest development seems to indicate that this new Fincher/Tarantino film is indeed either "The Movie Critic" or some version of it. Whatever this film ends up being, its status as a "Hollywood" sequel is no longer in doubt, as Jeff Sneider has claimed that Leonardo DiCaprio (who portrayed Rick Dalton in the film) is in talks to join Pitt and Fincher on the film, which will be produced for Fincher's home turf of Netflix. Whether Pitt and DiCaprio will be the co-leads of the film or just Pitt (or neither, perhaps?), one thing is for certain: Rick Dalton lives!

Advertisement