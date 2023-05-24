Quentin Tarantino Pays Tribute To Late Actor Rick Dalton

The film world is still reeling from the recent loss of actor Rick Dalton, whose passing was first announced on May 19th, 2023 by The Video Archives Podcast's official Twitter account. Dalton, who passed away at his Honolulu, Hawaii home (shortly after celebrating his 90th birthday in April), is survived by his wife, one-time Italian starlet Francesca Cappucci.

The Video Archives Podcast, created and hosted by filmmakers Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avary (who famously met and became friends while working at the Manhattan Beach, California video store that the podcast is named after), aired an episode on May 22nd that is apparently part one of a multi-episode run that revolves around the directors' memories of Dalton and his work.

While other friends and fans of the actor such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt have yet to make any official statements or remembrances, Tarantino has made sure that Dalton's name isn't fading into the ether like so many stars of yesteryear. The "Pulp Fiction" director made sure to include a tribute to Dalton on the marquee of one of his Los Angeles repertory theaters, the New Beverly Cinema, in addition to these ongoing podcast episodes and tweets. As Tarantino, Avary, and others are rightfully pointing out, Dalton's long career in television and film contains too much good work and just plain fun entertainment to be forgotten forever.