15 Best Chuck Norris Movies & TV Shows, Ranked

Legend has it that instead of a chin beneath Chuck Norris' beard, he's hiding a third foot waiting to hit you with a surprise roundhouse kick. Some of his older films prove that one false, but it might be true that when Norris does a push-up, it's the Earth that moves, not him. Who's to say, really? The point is that Norris went from real martial artist to actor, dominating big screens through the 1980s and the small screen throughout the '90s. Love him or hate him, he's an American original.

He might not have gotten films with the kind of big budgets afforded his peers, and he might not be on too many lists of best action stars, but his movies deliver exactly what they set out to — Norris smacking the living daylights out of bad dudes. Now keep reading to see where your favorites landed on our list of Norris' 15 best movies and TV shows, meaning those where he's the lead character.