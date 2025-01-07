Why The CW Canceled Jared Padalecki's Walker

There's just something about a procedural cop drama that just seems to work well on network television. From "NYPD Blue" to "The Rookie" and everything in between, there's a massive audience for such things. That's why The CW looked to reboot "Walker, Texas Ranger" several years back. The original show starred legendary actor and action hero Chuck Norris as the title character. For the reboot, the network turned to "Supernatural" star Jared Padalecki in what would simply be titled "Walker."

Unfortunately for viewers, "Walker" season 4, which finished its run in 2024, was the end of the line for the show. The spin-off "Walker: Independence" is also at the end of its run after just a single season. There will be no fifth season of adventures for Cordell Walker, with Padalecki left to figure out what he'd like to do with his career next. The CW officially canceled the series in May 2024, with the network saying the following in a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter):

"We want to thank the entire cast, crew, writers, directors and producers of 'Walker' for their hard work and dedication over four incredible seasons. We also want to give a special thanks to star and executive producer Jared Padalecki, who has been a member of The CW family for over 20 years and was integral to some of the biggest hits on the network."

Padalecki, known best as one half of the Winchesters on "Supernatural," stayed in The CW family to take on "Walker." In the show, he plays Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two who returns home to his home in Austin, Texas after being undercover for two years. He soon discovers there's harder work to be done there, such as attempting to reconnect with his children, dealing with his family, and finding a footing with his new partner, one of the first women in Texas Rangers' history.

This all still begs the question, why was "Walker" canceled by the network? In short, the network that brought the show to the airwaves in its fourth season was radically different than the one that greenlit the show several years earlier.