The Only Actor To Play Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, And Leatherface

Once upon a time, the most popular monsters of filmdom were linked to certain actors. Though other individuals would play these roles over time, ask any movie buff to name the performers best known for portraying Dracula, Frankenstein, the Mummy and the Wolf Man, and they'll fire back with, respectively, Bela Lugosi, Boris Karloff, Karloff again, and Lon Chaney Jr. But while these roles were spoken for in the public's consciousness, one of these actors was famous, at least among seriously committed horror fans, for having played all four of Universal's marquee monsters – and that actor was Chaney Jr.

Nearly 40 years after these fearsome characters' heydays, a new batch of beasts sprung up to terrify audiences the world over. These were the slashers, the most prominent being Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees, Leatherface, and Freddy Krueger. Combined, these characters have appeared in, to date, 42 movies. Yet while these murderous fellas were iconic in their own right, most casual moviegoers wouldn't be able to name the actors best known for portraying them. They might be able to summon up Robert England as Freddy Krueger, but the other three will probably prove elusive. Nick Castle as Michael Myers? Gunnar Hansen as Leatherface? They might have originated the roles, but it's the actors who played the final girls that viewers are likely to remember.

And then there is Kane Hodder. The longtime stuntman was 33 when he first stepped into the boots of Jason Voorhees. The film was 1988's "Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood," a fairly awful film that started the franchise on its ignominious journey to getting mothballed. But while most of the "Friday the 13th" films Hodder appeared in are considered some of the franchise's worst, his portrayal as Jason is considered strangely definitive. What's more, he was so adept at portraying monsters that he wound up hitting the slasher trifecta by playing three of the aforementioned characters. How did he pull this off?