Why Legendary Jason Actor Kane Hodder Didn't Return For Freddy Vs Jason

Kane Hodder is Jason Voorhees.

The famed stuntman played the hockey-masked slasher from "Friday VII" — "Jason X," as well as the characterization in the "Friday the 13th" video game. Hodder elevated Jason to a veritable horror icon, which is why it was a devastating shock when Hodder wasn't cast in "Freddy vs Jason." Hodder spoke at length about the situation during the 2017 documentary "To Hell and Back: The Kane Hodder Story," chronicling his career up until that point. Hodder had just finished "Jason X" when he was approached by someone at New Line Cinema for a lunch meeting, where he was given the script for "Freddy vs Jason" and informed that the movie was finally happening.

"I assumed at that time that meant I was doing the movie," he said. "You're giving me the script and saying 'We're finally doing this movie,' ... pretty sure thing in my mind. Then in the weeks that followed, I started getting a weird vibe from New Line." Robert Englund, the actor behind Freddy Krueger in the "A Nightmare on Elm Street" series, was also under the impression that he was going head-to-head with Hodder. "I was told by the powers that be for most of that prep time it was always going to be Kane," he explained.

But then stunt performer Ken Kirzinger was cast instead. Hodder was told that New Line had cast someone who played Jason before, but Hodder had been playing the character for 15 years, so that didn't seem accurate. However, Kirzinger technically did play Jason, as he took a bump from a cop car in "Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan," because the production team didn't want to risk Hodder breaking his leg and it delaying the rest of the production. Kirzinger was in, and Hodder was disrespectfully out.