The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Game Will Feature The Legendary Kane Hodder As Leatherface

Kane Hodder enjoys a special distinction in the horror genre, like the late great Bill Paxton whose characters have been dispatched by Predator, an alien Xenomorph, and a Terminator. No, Lance Henriksen doesn't quite count because his droid character, Bishop, was assaulted by the Xenomorph queen, but not deactivated until the following sequel, "Alien 3."

In addition to playing Jason Voorhees, Hodder has also been the sole actor to play three infamous slasher icons. In 1990's "Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre III," he did stunt work for Leatherface himself, and three years later in "Jason Goes to Hell," he slipped on Freddy Krueger's gloved hand. Hodder's longevity over the years has made him a fan favorite; a quick scroll through social media reactions to the "Leatherface" game announcement and his attachment vouches for his well-earned place in the horror pantheon.

In the 2017 documentary about his life, "To Hell and Back: The Kane Hodder Story," the actor opens the film by saying, "I still think that it's accurate to say I've murdered more people on film than any other actor in history. Unless somebody can dispute that, but I doubt it — and if you do, I'll f***ing kill you."