The 15 Best Jean-Claude Van Damme Movies Ranked

In a world where multiple action stars claim to be the best of the best, one man does it all. The muscles. The one-liners. The splits. His name is Jean-Claude Van Damme, and his personal emoji is that of a goat.

Blessed with a filmography like no one else, it's a challenging task to narrow down the best JCVD movies. After all, how does one quantify greatness when in the presence of multiple masterpieces? The solution is twofold: One, identify their overall influence in pop culture. And two, be honest about the entertainment factor. "Was it fun?" should be the measuring stick for every single movie you watch — not how much money it made, nor what those pesky critics (myself included) think. Plus, if there's a mullet in a movie, it automatically enters any top 10 list.

So, don't claim to be a film fan if you haven't watched these Jean-Claude Van Damme movies. He doesn't need Oscars to prove his worth; the Oscars need him. Let's get Van Dammed with a ranking of the best Jean-Claude Van Damme movies.