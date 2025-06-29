The 10 Best Live-Action Comic Book TV Shows Of The 1990s, Ranked

The late 2000s changed everything for comic book movies and TV shows, as the world entered the golden age of programming for the genre. From "Legion" to "The Boys" and "The Penguin," you would be spoiled for choice to pick the best TV shows based on comics now, but what about the time before the big boom? What about the 1990s?

It might seem like a period of famine rather than feast in retrospect, but there were a number of live-action comic book TV shows released in the same decade as the "Macarena" and Tamagotchi. You had "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman," "The Flash," and even "The Crow: Stairway to Heaven" to name but a few. Do these series hold up like their modern successors, though? Eh, probably not, but there's still a goofy charm to them that makes them fall firmly into the so-bad-it's-good category of entertainment. After all, they could be worse; they could be "Inhumans" or "Iron Fist," and no one needs that.

So, let's put on the bomber jackets, plug in our dial-up modems, and take a walk down memory lane to remember the best (or the least-worst) live-action comic book shows of the '90s. Be prepared to laugh, cry, and shake your head at all the ridiculousness that this decade had to offer, because it was quite the time to be alive. But hey, at least the shows weren't getting canceled all willy-nilly for the most arbitrary reasons like now, right?