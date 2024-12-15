The 15 Best Episodes Of Tales From The Crypt, Ranked

Among HBO's earliest original series successes was the horror anthology series "Tales from the Crypt," which ran from 1989 to 1996. The show adapted material from '50s comic book publisher EC Comics, which included "The Vault of Horror" and, of course, "Tales from the Crypt." Each episode is hosted by the undead Kryptkeeper (John Kassir), a cackling corpse who introduces the various stories to the audience. Taking advantage of its premium cable platform, "Tales for the Crypt" was able to depict more graphic content than most horror shows at the time.

Across its seven seasons, "Tales from the Crypt" featured impressive talent, in terms of actors, directors, writers, and producers. Every episode is a self-contained story, often involving morality plays with the greedy and wicked gruesomely punished by the end. With over 90 episodes, "Tales from the Crypt" consistently put out strong horror television, with many fan-favorite episodes. Here are the best 15 episodes of "Tales from the Crypt," ranked from worst to best.