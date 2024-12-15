The 15 Best Episodes Of Tales From The Crypt, Ranked
Among HBO's earliest original series successes was the horror anthology series "Tales from the Crypt," which ran from 1989 to 1996. The show adapted material from '50s comic book publisher EC Comics, which included "The Vault of Horror" and, of course, "Tales from the Crypt." Each episode is hosted by the undead Kryptkeeper (John Kassir), a cackling corpse who introduces the various stories to the audience. Taking advantage of its premium cable platform, "Tales for the Crypt" was able to depict more graphic content than most horror shows at the time.
Across its seven seasons, "Tales from the Crypt" featured impressive talent, in terms of actors, directors, writers, and producers. Every episode is a self-contained story, often involving morality plays with the greedy and wicked gruesomely punished by the end. With over 90 episodes, "Tales from the Crypt" consistently put out strong horror television, with many fan-favorite episodes. Here are the best 15 episodes of "Tales from the Crypt," ranked from worst to best.
Carrion Death (Season 3, Episode 2)
One of the most grueling episodes of "Tales from the Crypt" is the third season episode "Carrion Death." Kyle MacLachlan stars as fugitive mass murderer Earl Raymond Diggs, who is pursued through the Arizona desert by a state trooper (George DelHoyo). Diggs kills the lawman, but not before both their vehicles are destroyed and the two are handcuffed together, with the only key disposed of. Diggs is forced to drag the trooper's corpse through the desert while being pursued by a large vulture who sees him as its next prey.
There isn't much of the usual "Tales from the Crypt" dark humor to "Carrion Death," just a steadily escalating grimness to the story. MacLachlan brings a mounting desperation to his performance as Diggs rapidly grows more weary, both physically and existentially. Similarly, the graphic violence on-screen isn't over-the-top and exaggerated, but with a grounded realism to it. For those that think "Tales from the Crypt" is all horror comedy and gross-out gags, "Dead Carrion" is a gruesome reminder that the show can be deadly serious.
The Man Who Was Death (Season 1, Episode 1)
"Tales from the Crypt" comes out the gate with one its strongest episodes, the series premiere "The Man Who Was Death." The opening episode stars William Sadler as Niles Talbot, an executioner operating an electric chair at the local prison and enjoys his job. After the death penalty in his state is abolished, Niles loses his job and decides to become a murderous vigilante to dispense justice. However, the death penalty is reinstated just in time for Niles to be arrested and convicted of the extrajudicial killings he carried out.
"The Man Who Was Death" effectively sets the template for many "Tales from the Crypt" episodes moving forward. The lethal premise, screwed-up protagonist, and gruesomely ironic punishment are all laid out in short order. Sadler plays Niles as a deeply deluded figure who truly believes he operates under the best interests of justice, unable to admit that his love of killing fuels his vigilantism. Sadler gives a standout performance in the "Tales from the Crypt" premiere, and one that sets a bar for the show moving forward.
Dead Right (Season 2, Episode 1)
Always a show to blend gold-digging spouses and murder, "Tales from the Crypt" kicks off its second season with the episode "Dead Right." After hearing a fortune that slovenly Charlie Marno (Jeffrey Tambor) will die shortly after inheriting a vast sum of money, conniving server Cathy Finch (Demi Moore) marries him. However, three months into their marriage, and neither a fortune or imminent death for Charlie appears to be in the works. Just as Cathy starts to think the prophecy was a load of bunk, she learns the medium was telling the truth the hard way.
Both Moore and Tambor visibly enjoy their respective roles, especially Tambor with the makeup and prosthetics to play the disgusting Charlie. However, while Tambor gets the flashier role, the depth and understated humor Moore brings as Cathy is also laudable. From Cathy's mounting frustration to her final outburst against Charlie, Moore holds together an episode that could easily veer too much into camp. A strong start to the second season, "Dead Right" cements a winning template for the series.
The Ventriloquist's Dummy (Season 2, Episode 10)
As "The Twilight Zone" and "Goosebumps" have confirmed, there's just something inherently creepy about ventriloquist dummies, and that distinction holds true in "Tales from the Crypt." The second season episode "The Ventriloquist's Dummy" follows aspiring comic and ventriloquist Billy Goldman (Bobcat Goldthwait). Billy meets his idol, retired ventriloquist Mr. Ingles (Don Rickles), seeking help to refine his act and learn his ventriloquism secrets. As they meet privately, Billy learns the bloody secret behind Ingles' success and the true nature of his ventriloquist dummy, Morty.
With two comedy heavyweights, Rickles and Goldthwait, anchoring the episode, "The Ventriloquist's Dummy" is an absolute highlight of the series. Rickles, especially, takes to his role with a visible glee, leaning into his established comedy persona with a sinister edge. "The Ventriloquist's Dummy" is an episode that goes in surprising directions once its true premise is revealed, veering into full-on body horror. The best of the three episodes directed by "The Omen" filmmaker and series executive producer Richard Donner, this tale balances the show's horror and comedy overtones beautifully.
Abra Cadaver (Season 3, Episode 4)
Sibling rivalry advances to morbid levels with the third season episode "Abra Cadaver," starring Beau Bridges and Tony Goldwyn as the feuding Fairbanks brothers. After Carl (Goldwyn) pulls a cruel prank on Martin (Bridges), Martin's medical career is stunted after he loses full use of his hands. Years later, Martin parlays his medical research on the brain into his vendetta on Carl for the incident. Using Carl as a guinea pig, Martin leaves his brother fully conscious but unable to move as he finally has his revenge.
With so much of "Abra Cadaver" revolving around Bridges and Goldwyn, the two actors make for great scene partners. Bridges, in particular, goes from sympathetic sad sack to gleeful mad scientist over the course of the episode. However, given the nature of what happens to his character, Goldwyn also conveys Carl's silent, unmoving anguish well. An exercise in body horror and with Bridges delivering the most maniacal performance of his career, "Abra Cadaver" is a macabre blast.
Top Billing (Season 3, Episode 5)
After starring on "Saturday Night Live," Jon Lovitz made a memorable appearance in the third season episode "Top Billing." Lovitz plays struggling actor Barry Blye, who grows murderously jealous of his more handsome and successful colleague Winton Robbins (Bruce Boxleitner). The two actors compete for what they believe is the lead role in a strange production of "Hamlet," with Barry killing Winton when he lands the part. However, Barry quickly discovers there is something even more sinister than his own homicidal outburst behind-the-scenes with this production.
Lovitz and Boxleitner play off each other as their characters' rivals so well in this episode, particularly with the former as the sad-sack Barry. Given all the tragedy Barry endures in the episode, his murder of the cocksure Winton feels cathartically empowering — we're almost rooting for him to do it. The cherry on top for the episode is original "Addams Family" star John Astin playing the wickedly wacky theater director that ropes in Barry and Winton. A rollicking episode that escalates its lethal proceedings quickly, "Top Billing" is the third season at its best.
What's Cookin' (Season 4, Episode 6)
A surprising amount of comedy in "Tales from the Crypt" is derived from systematic dismemberment and this is certainly true of "What's Cookin.'" The fourth season episode has Fred (Christopher Reeve) and Erma (Bess Armstrong) run a failing diner that only sells different kinds of squid-based cuisine. After their janitor, Mae Gaston (Judd Nelson), convinces them to let him add his secret recipe to their food, the restaurant's success skyrockets. Of course, Gaston's recipe is as gruesome as it is cannibalistic, leading Fred and Erma to debate whether they should maintain this questionable cuisine.
Simply put, "What's Cookin'" gives Reeve a role as audiences have never seen him in before and he pulls it off with total glee. Right from the premise of Fred and Erma initially only specializing in squid dishes, this is one of the overtly funniest episodes in the entire series. Both Nelson and co-star Meat Loaf add to the absurdist sensibilities of the story, even with the twist telegraphed a mile away. Who knew that cannibalism could be such a font for comedy?
Split Second (Season 4, Episode 11)
There are some character actors that were just born to play a prominent role in "Tales from the Crypt" and Brion James was one of them. James stars in the fourth season episode "Split Second," playing volatile lumberjack Steve, who marries a young server named Liz (Michelle Johnson). Upset by how controlling and jealous Steve is, Liz decides to seduce Steve's young and handsome coworker Ted (Billy Wirth). This leads to a violent confrontation between Steve and Ted, culminating in a twisted take on lumberjack justice for the couple.
Particularly with the latter seasons of "Tales from the Crypt," so much of the episode revolves around each story's gory punchline. James and Johnson make all that setup worth it in "Split Second," especially James' fiery performance as Steve. There are no big frills to the premise here, just a straight up lovers' quarrel that ends in gas-powered dismemberment. "Split Second" is a solid example of the less-is-more approach to quality storytelling and all the elements in this episode gel together beautifully.
Death of Some Salesmen (Season 5, Episode 1)
Any episode that features Tim Curry is going to make this list and the fifth season premiere "Death of Some Salesmen" gives Curry three roles to play. Con artist Judd Campbell (Ed Begley, Jr.) swindles his marks by selling them fake cemetery plots. Judd's latest targets are the Brackett family, with all three family members played by Curry. However, the Bracketts have had a history of facing would-be swindlers and have sadistic plans for Judd when he tries to con them.
Curry has an absolute blast playing Pa, Ma, and Winona Brackett, with that sense of fun spreading to the audience. The Bracketts' antics are played out here more for gross-out gags and mean-spirited fun, less for actual scares, playing more to Curry's strengths. "Tales from the Crypt" is full of con artists getting their comeuppance and Begley plays his role with smarmy aplomb. A manic showcase for Curry, "Death of Some Salesmen" is an episode you can practically smell as the musty and vicious Bracketts take center stage.
Forever Ambergris (Season 5, Episode 3)
With so many memorable gross-out moments throughout "Tales from the Crypt," a strong contender for the most disgusting goes to "Forever Ambergris." The fifth season episode stars Roger Daltrey as veteran photographer Dalton Scott, who feels threatened by his younger colleague Isaac Forte (Steve Buscemi). The two travel to a remote tropical location for an assignment, with Dalton using a local pathogen to murder Isaac, who painfully decomposes to death. As Dalton returns home and makes moves on Isaac's wife (Lysette Anthony), he learns that the couple has their own plans for revenge.
Though "Tales from the Crypt" rarely pulled its punches, "Forever Ambergris" does go harder than its counterparts. The horrifying effects of anyone infected with the pathogen are absolutely revolting, and the episode blends sex and gore to repulsive effect. Buscemi is fantastic in an early on-screen role, presaging his growth into a fan-favorite character actor. Easily one of the most disturbing episodes of the series, "Forever Ambergris" is the show at its most twisted.
The New Arrival (Season 4, Episode 7)
The fourth season episode "The New Arrival" skewers entertainment personalities treading on their presumed medical backgrounds, years before guys like Dr. Phil. or Dr. Oz. When radio child psychologist Alan Goetz (David Warner) learns his show is on the bubble, he tries to stave off cancellation with a special case. Goetz decides to record episodes at the home of regular caller Nora (Zelda Rubinstein) as part of a prolonged means to help her daughter. However, Nora and her daughter Felicity hold a dark secret poised to bring Goetz and his show to an even more premature end.
Beloved character actor, the late and great David Warner, made everything he appeared in that much more sophisticated, including "Tales from the Crypt." His role as Goetz is right in his wheelhouse, playing the shady and self-aggrandizing psychologist effectively. And as Goetz quickly learns the circumstances that he's in, Warner turns that bravado into mounting desperation perfectly. A genuinely creepy episode that completely exudes an unsettling atmosphere, "The New Arrival" delivers its scares primarily on tension and ambiance rather than the usual gore.
Television Terror (Season 2, Episode 16)
Morton Downey, Jr., the quintessential '80s trashy talk show host got to play a sleazy TV host in the second season episode "Television Terror." TV sensationalist Horton Rivers (Downey) leads his crew to film inside a notorious haunted house in Los Angeles, which was the site of several grisly murders. Rivers has their impromptu tour broadcast live, hoping to catch paranormal activity on-camera as he recounts the house's history. Rivers ends up with much more than he bargained for as he learns just how real and deadly the ghosts are, while his viewers watch attentively.
A precursor to found footage horror movies like "The Blair Witch Project" or "Paranormal Activity," "Television Terror" is the genuinely scariest episode of the series. The tension and sense of dread steadily mounts throughout the episode, with a number of false starts quickly giving way to actual scares. Playing a facsimile of himself, Downey clearly relishes his role and plays it well, going from someone exploiting tragedy to finding himself as its next victim. A lot of "Tales from the Crypt" stories cut their tension with dark humor, but "Television Terror" fully lives up to its title.
And All Through the House (Season 1, Episode 2)
"Tales from the Crypt" gets its own Christmas story with its sophomore episode "And All Through the House." Unfolding on Christmas Eve, a scheming housewife, Elizabeth (Mary Ellen Trainor) murders her husband (Marshall Bell), planning to make off with his fortune with her lover. As Elizabeth tries to dispose of the body, she is targeted by a deranged serial killer (Larry Drake) who preys on women while dressed as Santa Claus. Having just committed a murder herself, Elizabeth's ability to call the police for help is complicated as she tries to defend herself.
So much of "And All Through the House" is carried by Trainor, who alternates between being an outright villain and victim of circumstance on a dime. Despite our introduction to Elizabeth and her homicidal plot, we find ourselves rooting for her as she faces an even more sinister killer. At the same time, we also want Elizabeth to receive her comeuppance like so many "Tales from the Crypt" flawed protagonists. This balance is a delicate one and one that "And All Through the House" pulls off so well.
Yellow (Season 3, Episode 14)
The longest episode of "Tales from the Crypt" is the third season episode "Yellow," starring classic Hollywood actor Kirk Douglas and his real-life son Eric. Set during World War I, Kirk Douglas plays General Calthrob while Eric Douglas plays the general's spineless son Martin. After Martin's pathological cowardice gets his unit killed, he is sentenced to death by firing squad. Calthrob claims to have the bullets swapped for blanks, provided Martin can face his imminent execution with whatever shreds of honor and dignity he can muster.
If "Yellow" feels a bit out of place compared to the rest of "Tales from the Crypt," it's because it wasn't originally produced for the series. "Yellow" was produced as part of the planned "Two-Fisted Tales" spinoff, which became a 1992 television movie on Fox, while the segment became an episode of "Tales from the Crypt." Though much more serious than a typical "Tales from the Crypt" episode and less overtly horror-driven, "Yellow" does exude a cinematic-level of quality. This includes the presence of Kirk Douglas, homaging his 1957 film role "Paths of Glory," while offering a new perspective on courage under fire.
Cutting Cards (Season 2, Episode 3)
A feud between pathological gamblers unfolds in the second season episode "Cutting Cards," starring Lance Henriksen and Kevin Tighe as rivals Reno Crevice and Sam Forney, respectively. Confronting each other in a dingy casino, Reno and Sam can't help but bet big on anything around them. After an initial round of betting on dice and Russian roulette, the two bitter card sharks decide to test their luck on a different kind of game. Engaging in a game of poker, Reno and Sam cut the fingers off of whoever loses a given card hand.
"Cutting Cards" is "Tales from the Crypt" at its darkly funniest, trading any sense of scares for sanguine gags. Henriksen and Tighe have an electric chemistry as on-screen rivals, willing to literally risk life and limb to one-up each other. The actors deliver each bloody consequence with enough of a wink and contemptuous smirk that the proceedings never get too unsavory. Embracing its slapstick without mitigating its usual gory possibilities, "Cutting Cards" somehow finds out how to make escalating dismemberment hilarious.