10 Cancelled DC Movies We Still Want To See

DC doesn't know the meaning of the word restraint. From Jonah Hex to Batman and even the fluffy Super-Pets, it appears like every DC character has received their own feature film at some point in time. Yet, like every other comic book movie fan around the world, we're greedy — we want and demand more from the powers that be. Give us "Zatanna." Put a brand-new "Swamp Thing" film into production. Heck, greenlight "Black Adam 2" while you're at it — actually, maybe scratch that last one, because we don't need the hierarchy of power to flatulate again.

Advertisement

While we're always in the mood for new projects, there's a special allure about the what-ifs — you know, the cancelled DC movies of the past. Look, there's no guarantee that these films would have been any good or even mildly watchable, but there's something about them that keeps the brain pondering the possibilities. Seriously, looking at the magic that George Miller created with "Mad Max: Fury Road," can you imagine what "Justice League: Mortal" might have turned out to be? Also, how could anyone say no to seeing Nicolas Cage's long-haired and dashing Superman slug a giant spider? Take our money right now, and we'll be back for a second viewing later.

Maybe it's wishful thinking. Maybe it's a hype that would never have been fulfilled. Whichever way, we can't let go here. So, with that being said, let's check out the cancelled DC movies we still want to see.

Advertisement