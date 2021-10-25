James Wan's Canceled Trench Movie Was A Secret Black Manta Spin-Off

The coolest scene in "Aquaman," where our hero contends with the monsters of the Mariana Trench, almost had its own horror movie spin-off — "The Trench" — before Warner Bros. got cold webbed feet and canceled it. The Jason Momoa-led superhero flick still has a sequel on the way called "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," but here's a fun hypothetical: "The Trench" could have been a backdoor Black Manta movie.

Director James Wan took to Instagram this week to share a photo of Black Manta's new helmet for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." In the thread that followed, he replied to a user's question about a potential Black Manta streaming series. What he wrote was, "I'll let you in on a secret, the canceled Trench spin-off movie was going to be a secret Black Manta movie."

Black Manta was a breakout role for Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who has since gone on to appear in movies like "Us," "The Trial of the Chicago Seven," and Nia DaCosta's "Candyman." He also appeared on television in HBO's "Watchmen" and Netflix's "Black Mirror," and he's set to play none other than Morpheus in "The Matrix Resurrections" this coming December.

"Candyman," in particular, was a starring role — and a horror film, at that — so Abdul-Mateen II has one of those in his resume already. Is it too late to hope Warner Bros. might change its mind and green-light a "Black Manta" movie or streaming series with the Trench as the setting? We can only speculate what that might look like.