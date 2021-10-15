Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Confirms He's Playing Morpheus In The Matrix Resurrections — But How?

"The Matrix: Resurrections" representing one big reunion is an idea that comes built-in to its very title. Obviously, Keanu Reeves' Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss' Trinity are (somehow) coming back from the dead to star in at least one more adventure together, in what's shaping up to be one of the wildest legacy sequels we've encountered yet. But despite the confirmed returns of a few other important figures from the original trilogy, one glaring absence has been the complete and total lack of Laurence Fishburne as the legendary Morpheus. Ironically, he's pretty much the biggest original character who never actually died during the events of "The Matrix: Revolutions" and thus seemed like a shoo-in to come back in the fourth film. That wasn't to be, however, as the casting of rising star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II came with instant assumptions that he would be stepping in to portray a younger version of Morpheus (again, somehow).

That rampant speculation — driven to even greater heights upon the release of the trailer — can finally come to a conclusion end. Abdul-Mateen II has confirmed that he is, in fact, playing Morpheus ... in some form, at least.