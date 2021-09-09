Yes, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Appears To Be Playing Morpheus In The Matrix Resurrections

Though Abdul-Mateen II walks and talks and looks just like Morpheus, we can't help but think that something fishy is going on here. If this is indeed a new version of the Matrix, you'd have to expect the machines to be up to something different this time. Wouldn't creating a digital copy of Morpheus to lure Neo out of the Matrix be a smart plan? Perhaps they intended to use this version of Morpheus as a way of controlling what happens with The One in this version of the Matrix. This is speculation based purely on how Neo reacts to his training with the would-be Morpheus in that dojo. Because if Neo was aware of who he was, wouldn't he come to embrace Morpheus instead of blasting him away like that?

However, it appears that even in scenes that we're assuming come after the training sequence, Neo and Morpheus are still working together. They can both be seen in the train sequence before a rocket blasts part of it away, and they appear to be occupying the same hall that says "Deus Machina" in the background (there doesn't appear to be an "Ex" between those two words either). Even so, there's something about having a younger Morpheus that feels like a trick to me, especially since there has to be a good reason for not bringing back Laurence Fishburne to reprise one of his career-defining roles.

Even though the trailer for "The Matrix Resurrections" is packed with footage, there are still a lot of unanswered questions. Going hand-in-hand with my suspicion over the new Morpheus, I can't help but notice that there are plenty of shots in this trailer that appear to be variations on sequences from "The Matrix." Could that be because this is a literal reboot of the Matrix and the machines have recreated a world very similar to the previous version? Or could that also be part of the machines attempt to trick Neo? It would be a hell of a twist to act as if "The Matrix Resurrections" is treading familiar territory, just like all the other blockbuster reboots we've seen in recent years, only to pull the rug out from under us and change the game completely. We'll have to wait and see.