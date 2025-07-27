10 Movie Rip-Offs That Were Better Than The Original

In the current market of media conglomeration, there's hardly a need to rip off popular movies any more. The preferred solution now is to simply see what intellectual propery the current company already owns and reboot it, whether or not that makes sense. In previous decades, studios would rip off successful movies instead. When a "Rocky" hit big, more boxing movies followed, and "Star Wars" begat any number of sci-fi adventures hoping to ride the coattails. Rather than wondering how you might reboot Indiana Jones without Harrison Ford, studios impressed by "Raiders of the Lost Ark" in the '80s might make "Treasure of the Four Crowns," "High Road to China," or the Richard Chamberlain-starring take on "King Solomon's Mines."

Sometimes, it pays off big. In 2001, a version of "Point Break" with cars instead of surfing became "The Fast and the Furious." Fans of each might still debate which is better, but after much discussion and analysis, we've found 10 other similar ripoffs that are definite improvements on their acknowledged or unacknowledged antecedents.

Can we call them rip-offs if they're actually better than the original? In the case of these 10, dub them whatever you want, but be sure to watch them nonetheless.