Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom's Criticized Banquet Scene Was Supposed To Be A Joke

Steven Spielberg's 1984 blockbuster "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" is not a good movie. The pacing is strange, the central story is introduced rather late into the film, and the interior logic doesn't really stand up to scrutiny. Many also take issue with Willie Scott (Kate Capshaw) as she constantly whines. Also what is the true nature of the Sankara stones, and why is it bad that Mola Ram (Amrish Puri) has them? It seems that Mola Ram and Chattar Lal (Roshan Seth) are quite evil enough merely enslaving hundreds of children to work in their mines.

"Temple of Doom" is also the bloodiest and scariest of the "Indiana Jones" movies, a quality that both Spielberg and story writer/producer George Lucas have said was inspired by their respective messy breakups at the time. While many find the movie's gore to be fun and zesty — including this author — it made "Temple of Doom" off-putting to many fans of its predecessor, 1981's "Raiders of the Lost Ark."

Most notorious, however, is a scene near the film's middle wherein Willie, Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford), and their young companion Short Round (Ke Huy Quan), are invited to dine with the Maharajá of Pankot (Raj Singh) at his palace. The meal, however, is cartoonishly gross, featuring imaginary "gross" dishes invented to frighten the audience. Willie is served massive actaeon beetles, live snakes (cut fresh from their mother's womb), eyeball soup, and chilled monkey brains. "Temple of Doom" has often been accused of perpetuating racist stereotypes, and not just because of the dinner scene.

In a 2012 issue of Empire Magazine, Seth explained that the "gross food" scene was meant to be a sendup of the main characters' assumptions and not a stereotype of Indian people. Sadly, the gag didn't play.