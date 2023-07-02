What Those Monkey Brains In Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom Were Really Made Of

Having scored a hit with the action adventure classic that was 1981's "Raiders of the Lost Ark," George Lucas and Steven Spielberg could easily have just given audiences more of the same for the sequel. But that's not what happened when "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" arrived. Instead of a mostly family-friendly affair, the 1984 follow-up (which was actually a prequel) told a story that was disturbing enough to scare away the writer of "Raiders," Lawrence Kasdan, who was replaced by Willard Huyck and Gloria Katz.

But it wasn't just Kasdan that felt Lucas' story idea was a little too dark. Since the film debuted, Spielberg has stated he likes it the least of all the "Indiana Jones' movies, claiming it to be "too dark, too subterranean, and much too horrific." And with a story that includes child enslavement and sacrifice, hearts being ripped out of chests, and the titular hero being tortured while his child sidekick watches in horror, you can't really blame the director for seeing it that way.

Alongside the more horrifying aspects of Dr. Jones' second outing, there were also plenty of gross-out moments, usually involving Kate Capshaw's nightclub singer Willie Scott, who throughout the film finds herself surrounded by, and often covered in either bugs or snakes. When she wasn't crawling through an insect-infested tunnel, she was being served all-manner of ingeniously repulsive dinner entrée, which required some unique practical effects.