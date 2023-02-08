Harrison Ford Says The De-Aging In Indiana Jones 5 Is 'Very Different'

James Mangold's adventure film "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" is due in theaters on June 30, 2023, and will continue the adventures of the stalwart title hero played by Harrison Ford. When the character was first introduced in Steven Spielberg's 1981 film "Raiders of the Lost Ark," Indiana Jones was constructed as a throwback, a modern version of square-jawed, globe-trotting adventure heroes typically seen in matinee adventure serials from the 1930s and 1940s. Indeed, "Raiders" was set in 1936, and Indiana Jones had to race vicious Nazis to a magical artifact. The artifact, incidentally, was the Ark of the Covenant, a powerful cask important in Jewish lore.

Ford was already 40 during the filming of "Raiders," and the film's multiple sequels saw Indy aging with the times. The 2008 film "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" saw the adventuring hero in the 1950s, now 68, after the fall of the Nazi party. He would have to face off against rising Soviets instead, now racing them to a magical artifact. As Ford aged, so too did the setting and, by necessity, the material. The reality of creating an ageless hero with an actor who ages like an actual human is that eventually the character, too, will grow older.

But not for lack of trying. Thanks to cutting-edge special effect technology, actors can be digitally de-aged to appear as young as the filmmakers might want. "Dial of Destiny" will take place in 1969, so Ford, 80, will be able to play his own age, but a flashback set in 1944 will require a younger version of Ford. And according to the actor, this will be different than de-aging we've seen on screen before.