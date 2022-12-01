The De-Aging Shots In The Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny Trailer Look Incredible
After years (and years) of waiting for Harrison Ford to dust of the fedora and whip for one last ride, the time has finally come. During CCXP in Brazil, Disney decided to unveil the first trailer for "Indiana Jones 5," which is officially titled "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." The footage leaves much to discuss but, arguably, the biggest of them all is the fact that director James Mangold and the team at Lucasfilm have managed to deliver us a young Harrison Ford. Yes, the actor is going to be de-aged using technology we've seen before — but this may be the most convincing example yet.
The trailer features a couple of key shots of Ford being de-aged to look like himself 40 years ago. Sure, we've seen examples of this technology in movies like "The Irishman," as well as with Luke Skywalker in "The Mandalorian" season 2. But these first choice shots of Ford in this trailer are on another level. The still images from the trailer make it look as though we're just seeing the actor in his prime, when Steven Spielberg was directing him in "Raiders of the Lost Ark." It's uncanny.
This time around though, Spielberg is merely producing as he opted to step back from the project ahead of filming. Instead, it's Mangold, the man behind "Logan" and "Ford v Ferrari," who has the task of making us forget that "Kingdom of the Crystal Skull exists." This is one heck of a start.
Making Harrison Ford young again
The de-aged Ford won't be used throughout the entire movie, it's worth noting. Based on what we've heard, this younger Indy is going to appear in the opening sequence of the film to help set the stage for the '60s-set adventure to come. And, apparently, that adventure involves a dial of some sort. Speaking previously in an interview with Empire, Ford addressed the de-aging in the film and expressed genuine surprise at how well it turned out:
"This is the first time I've seen it where I believe it. It's a little spooky. I don't think I even want to know how it works, but it works...Doesn't make me want to be young, though. I'm glad to have earned my age."
Producer Kathleen Kennedy, who also serves as the head of Lucasfilm, also touched on the topic. For her, the goal is for the audience to not think of the technology at all. Rather, she wants it to seem like genuine movie magic:
"My hope is that, although it will be talked about in terms of technology, you just watch it and go, 'Oh my God, they just found footage. This was a thing they shot 40 years ago.'"
The cast also includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge ("Fleabag"), Antonio Banderas ("Pain and Glory"), John Rhys-Davies ("Raiders of the Lost Ark"), Shaunette Renee Wilson ("Black Panther"), Thomas Kretschmann ("Das Boot"), Toby Jones ("Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"), Boyd Holbrook ("Logan"), Oliver Richters ("Black Widow"), Ethann Isidore ("Mortel"), and Mads Mikkelsen ("Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore"). John Williams is also returning to do the score, with Frank Marshall, Simon Emanuel, and George Lucas executive producing alongside Spielberg.
"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" hits theaters on June 30, 2023.