The De-Aging Shots In The Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny Trailer Look Incredible

After years (and years) of waiting for Harrison Ford to dust of the fedora and whip for one last ride, the time has finally come. During CCXP in Brazil, Disney decided to unveil the first trailer for "Indiana Jones 5," which is officially titled "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." The footage leaves much to discuss but, arguably, the biggest of them all is the fact that director James Mangold and the team at Lucasfilm have managed to deliver us a young Harrison Ford. Yes, the actor is going to be de-aged using technology we've seen before — but this may be the most convincing example yet.

The trailer features a couple of key shots of Ford being de-aged to look like himself 40 years ago. Sure, we've seen examples of this technology in movies like "The Irishman," as well as with Luke Skywalker in "The Mandalorian" season 2. But these first choice shots of Ford in this trailer are on another level. The still images from the trailer make it look as though we're just seeing the actor in his prime, when Steven Spielberg was directing him in "Raiders of the Lost Ark." It's uncanny.

This time around though, Spielberg is merely producing as he opted to step back from the project ahead of filming. Instead, it's Mangold, the man behind "Logan" and "Ford v Ferrari," who has the task of making us forget that "Kingdom of the Crystal Skull exists." This is one heck of a start.