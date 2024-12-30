James Cameron Tried To Outdo A Specific Sci-Fi Movie With The Terminator

"The Terminator" is one of those unimpeachable sci-fi classics that feels fundamental to the evolution of the genre. As such, it's strange to think of director James Cameron having any specific inspiration, especially considering the impetus for the 1984 movie was as personal as Cameron having a nightmare which included that now famous image of a chrome Terminator exoskeleton emerging from a fire.

Beyond that, "The Terminator" has taken on a sort of mythical aura in the history of cinema. Like Paul McCartney having to verify "Yesterday" didn't already exist before he could accept that he'd written it, the idea for "The Terminator" seems like such a foundational sci-fi concept that it's odd to think there was a time when it didn't exist in the public consciousness. A killer robot is sent back in time to prevent a future war — like all good ideas it's simple without being simplistic and made for one of the great films of the 20th century. Heck, that great arbiter of taste in cinema, Rotten Tomatoes, still counts it as one of the only two "perfect" sci-fi movies ever made.

So, imagining Cameron comparing his strikingly original vision to other sources does, in some way, seem incongruous. But at that point in his career, the director was just a guy trying to make a hit movie so that he could continue directing. As Cameron told The Ringer during an appearance alongside producer Gale Anne Hurd, "Our entire goal set consisted of getting a foot in the door [and] making a film that allowed us to continue to be filmmakers." Even while his main ambition was to ensure his career longevity, Cameron clearly still wanted to leave his mark on the sci-fi genre and had a specific film in mind as his yardstick for success.