George Lucas' Favorite Director Has Clearly Influenced Star Wars: The Acolyte

Mild spoilers ahead for the first four episodes of "Star Wars: The Acolyte".

Akira Kurosawa's work has been a cornerstone of "Star Wars" since the very beginning. George Lucas's original synopsis for "Star Wars" was, in large part, just the synopsis of Kurosawa's "The Hidden Fortress" with the Japanese names crossed out and the science fiction names of "Star Wars" filled in. The story evolved from there, adding in more swashbuckling and "Flash Gordon" influences. Throw in some "THX-1138" and "American Graffiti" and you get a world that only George Lucas could have blended up.

From that point forward, Kurosawa has been a major influence on virtually all of the "Star Wars" movies and TV shows. In press events leading up to its release, Lawrence Kasdan cited Kurosawa's "High and Low" as a key reference to "The Force Awakens." Director Rian Johnson clearly loved "Rashomon" and pulled its influence directly into "The Last Jedi."

But Leslye Headland is wearing her love of Kurosawa on her sleeve with "The Acolyte" as well. In an interview with Nerds of Color, she talked about how "The Acolyte" was a love-letter to Kurosawa as well as wuxia-style films. "I think when you love something this much, and you have so much reverence for it, it's difficult to find your own way," Headland said. "I felt the best I could do was lean on the things I love the most about 'Star Wars.'"

So where do we see the Kurosawa influence in "The Acolyte"? It's everywhere.