The Correct Order To Watch Jean-Claude Van Damme's Universal Soldier Movies

Throughout humanity's long, sad, and seemingly endless history of making war, there has existed a naggingly evergreen question about making the perfect soldier. In a pre-technological age, this question was largely psychological, yet the advent of advanced tech started to open up more possibilities, as well as lead to more dead-ends. To wit: while fully replacing human soldiers with robots would initially seem ingenious, it could also lead to things like malfunctions and the absence of human reasoning and ingenuity. Yet a robot, loaded with a pre-made algorithm, doesn't need to be retrained, and isn't susceptible to the many vulnerabilities a human being is. Surely, there must be a way to combine the two.

Roland Emmerich's 1992 sci-fi action film "Universal Soldier" took this recurring military frustration and turned it into thoughtful genre entertainment. Although Emmerich and his writers (with his old filmmaking partner Dean Devlin chief among them) knew they were aiming to make a popcorn action flick, they spiced their film with a heady mixture of themes from prior intellectual action movies like "First Blood" and "RoboCop," not to mention horror films involving the resurrection of the dead. This genre stew resulted in not just a pulse-pounding early '90s slice of action, but a franchise which impressively only dove deeper into the series' rich thematic material with each entry.

It's this continued commitment to the ideas behind the story and characters alongside the action itself that has encouraged franchise stars Jean-Claude Van Damme and Dolph Lundgren to appear in the majority of the series, despite some of the sequels not receiving a theatrical release. Although the "Universal Soldier" franchise is only made up of six movies, two of the films are TV movie offshoots (more on them later), and one appears to be out of continuity with the rest, despite starring Van Damme. Since the two TV movies are part of an offshoot continuity and feature none of the original film's stars, it's best for a newcomer to stick to the "Universal Soldier" films starring Van Damme. Those movies are:

Universal Soldier (1992)

Universal Soldier: The Return (1999) (optional)

Universal Soldier: Regeneration (2010)

Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning (2012)

With these four movies watched in that order, you're in for a (Van) Damme good ride.