The Burt Reynolds Movie That Got A Big Fat Zero On Rotten Tomatoes

Being a movie star is both a blessing and a curse. The blessings are fairly obvious, but, like all things that are too good to be true, they bring with them the seeds for the curse that follows, which is that movie stardom can set actors up for that much greater a fall should they start to slip off their pedestal. Some instances of actors taking a hard fall are deserved when it's to do with their offscreen behavior, yet in instances where it's mostly to do with the projects they're involved with being subpar, it's hard not to feel sorry for them.

Take Burt Reynolds, for instance. By the end of the 1970s he was among the most well-known and highest-paid actors working, and as the 1980s rolled on he continued to work with other name stars and solid filmmakers like Dolly Parton, Don Siegel, Blake Edwards, his buddy Hal Needham, and so on. Yet a string of flops saw his star dwindle, and, according to Reynolds himself, he did make at least one major mistake in turning down the part that went to Jack Nicholson in the Oscar-winning "Terms of Endearment."

By the 1990s, Reynolds had mostly retreated from the silver screen to television, appearing occasionally in character parts in movies. Although his turn as Jack Horner in Paul Thomas Anderson's "Boogie Nights" revived his career in the critical and public eyes, Reynolds didn't think so; he apparently hated the film and clashed with Anderson while making it. At the same time that "Boogie Nights" was premiering to much acclaim, Reynolds was shooting a movie that would end up getting a big fat zero on Rotten Tomatoes: the direct-to-cable sequel "Universal Soldier II: Brothers in Arms." And yes, it most certainly deserves that zero.