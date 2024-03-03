90s Sci-Fi Movies With Awful Reviews That Are Actually Worth Watching

Directed by Richard Stanley, who up until this point in his career was best known for his music video sensibility, "Hardware" stars Dylan McDermott as Moses Baxter. He gives his girlfriend a bunch of loose robot parts to contribute to her tech-based sculpture, only to discover that he has inadvertently created a monster. The components are capable of autonomous reassembly, and the resulting android is blood-thirsty, to say the least.

Critics back in 1990 were not kind to the film — Owen Gleiberman of Entertainment Weekly referred to it as what would happen if "someone had remade 'Alien' with the monster played by a rusty erector set," and the film sits with a 46% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Aside from negative reviews from critics, "Hardware" had a lot stacked against it, especially the legal problems it faced. The creators of "Hardware" were successfully sued by Fleetway Comics, who published a comic strip years earlier that bore a remarkable similarity to the plot of the film. It certainly wasn't helped by the fact that, in the early 2000s, at a time when many other sci-fi action thrillers from the 1990s were experiencing a critical reappraisal, its DVD release was held back until 2009, due to lawsuits, severely limiting the number of people who could actually watch it.

Looking back decades later, it's easier to appreciate the merits of "Hardware," from its innovative cyberpunk aesthetic to the South African director's powerful — if not particularly subtle — commentary on the evils of fascism and apartheid.