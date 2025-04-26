10 Actors With Terrible Rotten Tomatoes Streaks

No performer likes to receive a thumbs-down for their work, but imagine how it feels when this is a reality for a lengthy period of time. For some actors, they embarked on terrible Rotten Tomatoes streaks that weren't kind to their careers. Now, bear in mind that Rotten Tomatoes isn't the be-all and end-all of a film's quality, but it's a tool used by many to see what's the overall consensus from the critics. In addition to this, while the aggregator didn't exist before the '90s, it still collects the big reviews from bygone eras to showcase what the critical thoughts were of major productions.

So, for this feature, it's time to head back in time to look at the major actors who received rotten ratings for a notable stretch of their careers. To make life easier here, though, films that haven't officially received the "rotten" or "fresh" label — because there aren't enough reviews counted — have been excluded from the equation. So, if your favorite appeared in a lost indie darling that only two people watched but no one reviewed, consider it a win.

It's worth mentioning again, since elements of the internet community lose their collective minds over reviews and Rotten Tomatoes: It's okay to like or love films that most critics don't. In fact, most of these actors dried their tears with the wads of money they received for these supposedly bad movies. With that said, let's check out the actors with terrible Rotten Tomatoes streaks.

