10 Box Office Flops That Put Their Creators In Director's Jail

Director's jail isn't like the regular one, since it operates under Hollywood's own convoluted "justice" system. A singular box office flop could result in a life sentence for a filmmaker where they're covertly blacklisted from the industry, never ever working on a big studio movie again. It's harsh — but no one ever said that Tinseltown is a fair or forgiving place.

What's wild is how Hollywood doesn't take history into consideration here. A director could pump out five financially successful films in a row and have one dud, but that's it — off to director's jail they go. Heck, at times, movies are doomed to fail before they're even made, but the filmmaker gets the blame in the end. Look at "Catwoman" and "Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li" as notorious examples. There are shopping lists with more substance than those scripts, and not even Steven Spielberg could have saved them. However, it's the directors who are blamed for the ensuing trainwrecks when a high-powered studio exec should have said a long time ago, "Maybe this isn't the right movie to make."

Then again, there are directors who decide to fly too close to the Sun and burn their wings. Poor Tom Hooper must be allergic to cats at this point, while Josh Trank never wants to see another superhero project in his life. But did they deserve what happened to their careers, though? Let's check out all the box office flops that put their creators in director's jail.