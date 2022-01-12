Ben Affleck's Most Infamous Bomb Led To His Directing Career

There's no denying a movie like "Gigli." It's one of those movies that transcended a normal, run-of-the-mill kind of bad and became a movie that was solely famous for being bad. We're not talking about so bad it's charming, like "The Room." No one wants to go to a brunch screening of "Gigli." No one is making dubstep remixes of "Gigli." Hell, it sounds like Ben Affleck doesn't even really want to talk about "Gigli," but considering the horrible (and also horribly offensive) film was the catalyst that propelled him into directing and introduced him to Jennifer Lopez, Affleck is stuck with it. It doesn't matter how many Academy Awards he nabs, because "Gigli" will always be staring him down through the rearview mirror.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Affleck determinedly looked on the bright side of his "Gigli" role, saying:

If the reaction to Gigli hadn't happened, I probably wouldn't have ultimately decided, 'I don't really have any other avenue but to direct movies,' which has turned out to be the real love of my professional life ... So in those ways, it's a gift.

And he's right. Yes, he was in a bad movie that everyone loved to make fun of in 2003. Yes, people will still absolutely dunk on it now, in the year of our Lord 2022. But while we're cracking jokes at Affleck and J.Lo's expense, they're off making insane money, touching butts on a yacht, pursuing their professional dreams, and looking as good as ever. Also he's the unofficial Dunkin' poster boy, which has nothing to do with his directorial efforts, but it is good thing that's happening in his life. So, who's actually winning here?