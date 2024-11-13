Eddie Murphy Should Have Won Oscars For These Movies, According To Ryan Reynolds

In 1949, Alec Guinness dazzled critics and paying audiences alike by playing eight members, male and female, of the D'Ascoyne family in the deliciously dark comedy "Kind Hearts and Coronets." There weren't many actors alive cocky enough to attempt such a thing, let alone pull it off (Peter Sellers was still in the early stages of honing his craft, which he'd unleash in Stanley Kubrick's "Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb"), so you'd think the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences would go gaga for the actor's brazen feat and hand him the Best Actor Oscar before the ceremony began. Amazingly, he didn't even receive a nomination (though John Wayne snared his first for basically playing John Wayne in "Sands of Iwo Jima").

How did Guinness not even earn the honor of an Oscar nod? He made one critical mistake: he gave his bravura performance in a comedy.

Of the 96 films that have won the Academy Award for Best Picture, only 15 could be called comedies (and I'm being super charitable with movies like "Green Book" and "American Beauty"). This is due to a generally unstated view of comedy as a somehow lesser form of dramatic art. Comedies, you see, are frivolous, ephemeral, and unlikely to bore audiences to tears with a barrage of virtue like Richard Attenborough's "Gandhi." Get too free in acknowledging their Oscar-worthiness, and the next thing you know Pauley Shore will be taking home the Irving G. Thalberg Award. Or something.

In any event, this is why masters like Charlie Chaplin, Peter Sellers, Steve Martin, Richard Pryor, and Robin Williams never won competitive Oscars for comedies. Or why the Shakespearian great Guinness was snubbed for "slumming." You can say there must be something else to this (that, for instance, studios and publicists prioritize dramas during the now year-long awards cycle), but a near-century of ignoring classic comedies and the phenomenal performances within them is a big enough sample size by which to conclude that comedies are undesirable to Oscar voters. And in my opinion, no one has been done a greater disservice via this bias than Eddie Murphy.

Think I'm overstating things? We'll maybe you'll listen to Ryan Reynolds.