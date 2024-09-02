The Correct Order To Watch The Kung Fu Panda Movies & TV Shows

John Stevenson and Mike Osborne's 2008 film "Kung Fu Panda," on its most basic level, serves as a spoof of a certain type of martial arts film made in Hong Kong in the 1970s. Many of the tropes of martial arts cinema infiltrated American cinemas in the 1990s and 2000s thanks to the stateside releases of Jackie Chan's Hong Kong movies, the success of the wuxia film "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon," and the constant bolstering of the genre by mega-fan Quentin Tarantino.

By 2008, so many American filmmakers had borrowed from Hong King cinema (including Tarantino himself with his "Kill Bill" movies), that even small children could recreate their tropes and clichés on the playground. Every kid could spot the characters: ancient wizened masters, a team of martial arts monks, and a feisty young comedic hotshot who seems ill-equipped for the asceticism of kung fu, but ultimately proves to be a champion. "Kung Fu Panda" merely inserted those tropes into a brightly-colored, kid-friendly animated adventure starring anthropomorphic animals. Jack Black voiced Po, the titular Kung Fu Panda, who is trained by Master Shifu (Dustin Hoffman) to join the Furious Five and defeat an evil snow leopard played by Ian McShane.

The first "Kung Fu Panda" cost a hefty $130 million to make, yet it earned a boffo $631.9 million. It immediately spawned a massive entertainment franchise that includes three direct sequels, five short films, a Christmas special, three TV shows, five video games, and a (sadly canceled) live stage spectacular. Like all modern kid-friendly commercial entertainments, the sheer volume of "Kung Fu Panda" media is going to be overwhelming to the casual observer, and one might even be threatened to suss out the varied chapters of the franchise.

Luckily, we here at /Film are ready to help. Read below for a chronological list and brief rundown on the sprawling "Kung Fu Panda" property.