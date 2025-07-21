The Expendables Movies Ranked

When I turned 15, I developed a sudden compulsion to watch every 1980s and '90s action movie I could get my hands on — not just the "Rambo" and "Terminator" films or the "RoboCop" and "Predator" movies, but also "Die Hard," "Commando," "TimeCop," and even "Cobra." The campier, the better. So, you can imagine what a delight it was to learn that the stars of all these ridiculous classics were joining forces for a throwback action flick in 2010.

I loved "The Expendables" then, and I love "The Expendables" now, but let's be honest; The franchise has been bad as often as it's been good. And even when it's good, it's that roll-your-eyes-and-laugh kind of good. Daring? Certainly. It takes a certain brazenness to throw Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren, Jason Statham, Jet Li, Mickey Rourke, Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jean-Claude Van Damme, and Chuck Norris into a blender so many years after most of their careers have subsided. And that doesn't even include half the stars who've popped up in the "Expendables" films over the years.

Lackluster entries notwithstanding, the inherent promise of the "Expendables" property is undeniably fun if you have an affinity for an older vintage of action movie. To that end, we're ranking all four "Expendables" films from worst to best, which will hopefully help you budget your time appropriately. Trust me: No matter how many times you've seen "Bloodsport" or "Tango & Cash," some of these movies simply are not worth your time. Let's get to it.