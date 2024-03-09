The Movie Stunts That Sylvester Stallone 'Never Recovered' From

In 1989's "Road House," lifelong nightclub cooler/bouncer/warrior John Dalton (Patrick Swayze) shrugs off his various injuries with a sly phrase: "Pain don't hurt." Yet his lady love, Dr. Elizabeth Clay (Kelly Lynch), warns him that while he may shrug away pain right now, years later his injuries will catch up to him and pain will start to hurt very, very much. That's a truth which many athletes, servicepeople, and actors find themselves facing in their middle age and up, one which younger versions of themselves would do well to heed.

One such actor facing that reality is Sylvester Stallone, a star whose career off-screen greatly mirrors his typical journey on-screen. Just like the character closest to his real self, Rocky Balboa, Stallone does his best work when he's got something to prove, whether to himself, to Hollywood, the public, or some combination thereof. It's a huge motivator but it can and has also led him down dangerous paths, especially in his youth, where it's easier to shrug off physical hardships which can compound over time.

At the age of 77, Stallone is still struggling to overcome injuries he sustained while making the first "Expendables" movie in 2010. Even though he was the not-so-young age of 63 at the time, the making of "The Expendables" saw Stallone back in "something to prove" mode, as he both starred in, co-wrote, and directed the film. The experience led to such enormous pressures on the filmmaker both mentally and physically that he performed stunts in the movie from which he still has yet to recover.