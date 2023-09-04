The Expendables' Waterboarding Scene Wasn't Made With Movie Magic

"The Expendables" franchise has — smartly — allowed its titular roster of tough, never-say-die mercenaries to include women, as demonstrated by 2014's "The Expendables 3" adding Ronda Rousey to the crew and the upcoming "Expend4bles" (type that five times fast) bringing in Megan Fox and Levy Tran.

However, while making the first "Expendables" back in 2010, that wasn't quite the case. That film only features two female characters: Lacy (Charisma Carpenter), the cheating girlfriend of Jason Statham's Lee Christmas, and Sandra (Giselle Itié), the daughter of a South American dictator who wants to use the Expendables to help overthrow her father and his ex-CIA puppet master, Munroe (Eric Roberts).

Although Sandra is an integral part of the film, she's no trained mercenary, and ends up being captured by the bad guys and tortured for information. It must've been difficult for the Brazilian actress to deal with the atmosphere of testosterone-fueled competition surrounding her, as the likes of Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Terry Crews, Randy Couture and co-writer/director/star Sylvester Stallone attempted to one-up each other in performing their own stunts.

As a result, Itié caught that spirit of bravery and stood up to the task, electing to perform as much of her own stunts as possible, especially and including the scene where Sandra is waterboarded by Munroe and his goons, a moment that even Stallone would've thought twice about performing himself.